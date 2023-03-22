DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five semi-finalists have been selected to submit designs for a public artwork project that will serve as a memorial for the tragic events that occurred in the Oregon District on Aug. 4, 2019.

After a national call for artists, five teams were selected by a jury of artists, art professionals and community leaders as semi-finalists, according to a release by the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The five teams are as follows:

– Shane Albritton and Norman Lee based in Houston, Texas

– Jon Barlow Hudson, based in Yellow Springs

– Stephen Canneto and Judith Spater based in Columbus, Ohio; Mike Ruestchle and Tyler Rogan of Dayton

– James Dinh based in Los Angeles, Calif.; Amy Deal and Landon Crowll based in Dayton

– Terry, Jes McMillan and Sierra Leone based in Dayton

“Our jurors took a very close, thoughtful look at each of the 39 RFQs submitted for this project, and these artists stood out,” said Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton. “We believe these teams will create impactful designs that will both memorialize the lives lost in the 8/4 event and inspire hope in our community.”

Each team will receive a stipend of $1,500 to submit a complete design by Friday, May 19.

A final design will be selected sometime this summer and the winning artist or artist team will receive an award of $200,000 to create the memorial, which will be located in the plaza adjacent to the Trolley Stop.

Sandy Hunt, co-chair of the 8/4 Memorial Committee, said, “This memorial is for everyone impacted by the 8/4 event so we are grateful to see the community’s response as this process continues.”