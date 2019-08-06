Rep. Turner supports restriction of military-style weapon sales

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner on Tuesday announced his support for preventing military-style weapon sales to civilians, magazine limits, and red flag legislation.

This comes after DeWine laid out at least 17 proposals urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would requite background checks for nearly all gun sales and allow courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

READ MORE: Gov. DeWine urges gun sale background checks after shooting

Read Turner’s full statement below:

“I strongly support the Second Amendment, but we must prevent mentally unstable people from terrorizing our communities with military style weapons. I will support legislation that prevents the sale of military style weapons to civilians, a magazine limit, and red flag legislation. The carnage these military style weapons are able to produce when available to the wrong people is intolerable.

We must pass red flag legislation to quickly identify people who are dangerous and remove their ability to harm others. Too often after mass shootings, we hear there were early warning signs that were ignored.

I believe these are necessary steps forward in protecting our country and a testament to American values, which include protecting human life.

I understand not every shooting can be prevented or stopped from these measures, but I do believe these steps are essential.

This weekend, a shooter wearing body armor opened fire in downtown Dayton with a weapon he had modified to be able to hold 100 rounds of ammunition. Dayton Police ran towards the shooter and neutralized him in less than thirty seconds, saving countless lives. In those few seconds, the shooter was able to murder nine people, injure at least 27, and deeply impact the entire community. If the police had not been present and able to instantly respond, the casualties would have been astronomical.

This tragedy must become a catalyst for a broader national conversation about what we can do to stop these mass shootings. I look forward to continuing this debate with my colleagues in Congress, as well as discussing these measures with the President during his trip to Dayton.”

Congressman Mike Turner