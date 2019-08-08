Rep. Turner speaks on proposed changes to gun laws

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner spoke Wednesday about his support for a ban on the sale of military-style weapons, as well as magazine limits and red flag legislation.

Rep. Turner’s call to action comes days after the Oregon District mass shooting in which a gunman killed nine people and injured 27 others.

But Turner could face an uphill battle getting other Republicans on board with his proposed measures.

“The ammunition of the 100 magazine is just unthinkable,” Turner said.

Congressman Turner said he daughter was in the Oregon District early Sunday morning when the shooting happened.

The Republican congressman is now advocating for a ban on the sale of military-style weapons, in addition to magazine limits and red flag laws.

Turner, who represents Ohio’s 10th congressional district, said Wednesday that he and President Donald Trump discussed potential bans and regulations for military-style weapons.

“There’s certainly some significant momentum,” Turner said. “I think you hear that in the president’s questions and his tone.”

At Dayton’s first city commission meeting since the shooting, Mayor Nan Whaley told 2 NEWS she’s encouraged by the recent calls for action by the congressman and governor.

But she also said she’s not sure if this marks a turning point in getting new legislation passed.

“We’re pushing,” Whaley said. “We’re pushing hard. I pushed the president hard today. We’ll continue to push, but I think Daytonians were very clear that they wanted something done, and so we’re going to do everything we can do to push that message.”

As members of both parties advocate for change, they are also focused on helping the city heal.

“I was talking to one of the first responders, and he said that Dayton takes care of Dayton,” Mayor Whaley said tearfully during the city commission meeting. “And I think that’s really true.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.