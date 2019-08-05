Remembering the Victims: Logan Turner

Live Now
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton community is mourning the loss of nine people who were killed when a suspect opened fire in the Oregon District early Sunday morning.

30-year-old Logan Turner was employed at Thaler Machine Co. in Springboro.

President Greg Donson told 2 NEWS of how well-liked Logan was, and says he was a respected co-worker.

“I got to know him and was just very impressed with his demeanor and his abilities and his smile. I just got to know him real well and when I found out he was actually taking engineering classes, I realized that we were going to have to take a look at hiring this young man. He was a perfect fit, and we hired him, and he just did very well,” Donson said.

Logan had an Associates Degree in Engineering Technology from Sinclair and was in the process of taking more classes.

Donson goes on to say Logan’s family has the company’s full support.

