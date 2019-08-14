Red Cross offers support line for those impacted by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross has established a call center for anyone who may need assistance as they recover from the Oregon District shooting.

Those affected by the tragedy are encouraged to call 937-222-6711 between 9 am and 4:30 pm on weekdays.

The Red Cross has health professionals, spiritual care volunteers, caseworkers, and mental health professionals available to help those who are struggling to come to terms with the event.

Caseworkers can also offer referrals for additional community support.

