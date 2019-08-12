Pulse nightclub shooting survivor offers guidance on healing, moving forward

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A survivor of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando is sharing his insight to help the Dayton community heal after the Oregon District shooting.

Members of the group Survivors Empowered visited the Oregon District Sunday. The organization serves as a nationwide network of mass shooting survivors as well as affected family members and friends.

“There’s power in asking for help,” said Brandon Wolf, who survived the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

Wolf said Sunday marked his first time visiting the site of a mass shooting since surviving the Pulse nightclub massacre.

“It was a beautiful thing for me when I finally found a community of people who had been through similar things, who maybe understood what I was going through,” he said.

Wolf told 2 NEWS he struggled with survivor’s guilt three years ago and had to forgive himself to continue healing.

Even those who weren’t on Fifth Street the night of the shooting in Dayton should not hesitate to seek help, he said.

“There’s power in seeing a therapist or trauma therapist,” Wolf said. “And that goes for the entire community. There is nobody that owns grief or owns struggle.”

Wolf said he believes the next steps for Dayton include acknowledging the tragedy’s effect on the community and deciding how the city moves forward.

“After a moment like this, who does Dayton become?” Wolf said. “Who is this community? In Orlando, what we decided was that we would be a community led by love, by compassion, that we would be unashamed in the way we treat people, and that’s good.”

Other members of Survivors Empowered visited El Paso Sunday, according to the organization.

For more information on Survivors Empowered, click here.

