Preschoolers give thank you cards and donations to Dayton police

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – As schools are beginning to start, students at Primrose School in Centerville are showing their gratitude for local officers involved in the Oregon District tragedy.

The school presented a $1000 donation to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund to officers from the Dayton Police Department. Officers were also presented with thank you cards, created by the preschoolers.

Primrose School’s Director of Operations, Alison Roop, said that gestures like this are an easy way to teach students gratitude and that small acts of kindness can add up.

“We believe that it is important to teach character development as well as work on the academics,” Roop said. “We teach the children to be good citizens by giving back to others and showing appreciation for our community and it’s leaders. The cards and notes that we made for the Dayton police department are just one example of how we give back to others and show appreciation.”

The tragedy was not explained in detail to the young students making the cards. School officials said they believed that conversation should be left up to their parents to have with them.

The donated money was raised throughout the year as part of the schools Helping Hands projects. These projects raise donation money and collect items that other people in the community may need. The schools use these funds to donate to local causes that have an impact on the community.

Many schools, businesses and individuals have continued to donate to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The Dayton Foundation recently said that the fund had received over $725,000 in donations since the tragic shootings.

Photos from the event can be viewed in the gallery below:

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

COURTESY: Hayley Wright

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.