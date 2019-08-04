Pres. Trump comments on Oregon District mass shooting

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – President Trump appeared before cameras late Sunday afternoon to speak on two mass shootings that happened in the country in the span of a day, including one here in Dayton.

He extended his condolences to citizens of El Paso, Texas, in addition to those in Dayton, taking the time to commend quick-reaction from law enforcement.

“They job they’ve done [law enforcement] is incredible. They were right on the ball in El Paso, they were there so quickly, and in Dayton, in less than a minute. Think of the damage he did in such a short period of time, in less than a minute,” he said.

“Hate has no place in our country, and we’re going to take care of it,” Trump declared before boarding Air Force One.

President Trump did not comment on gun laws, a topic often brought up by those who oppose him.

“We have done much more than most administrations,” he said, without elaboration. “We have done actually a lot. But perhaps more has to be done.”

The President said he will be making another statement Monday morning at 10 am.

The shooting in the Oregon District, which left ten people dead, including the shooter, remains under investigation.

