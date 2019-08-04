Police stopped Oregon District active shooter within 30 seconds of first shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ten people are dead, including a suspect, and 27 others are injured after an active shooter opened fire in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning.

The incident began just after 1 am in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.

Dayton Police officers who were patrolling the area during bar closing time heard gunfire around 1:05 am. They saw a large crowd of people running away from where the shots were heard, and they immediately advanced toward the source of the gunfire.

Within 20 seconds, officers engaged an active shooter who was trying to enter a crowded bar.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said in a press conference Sunday afternoon that the threat was neutralized within roughly 30 seconds of the suspect firing his first shot.

The shooter has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Stephen Betts. Chief Biehl described Betts criminal history as “minimal,” and had only a few traffic violations on his record.

Connor Betts (WDTN Photo)

Betts was wearing a mask, hearing protection, and a bulletproof vest during the attack. He was armed with a .233 caliber-like rifle with 100 round drum magazines that had been modified in some way.

Betts ordered the weapon online from Texas before it was transferred to a firearms dealer in the Dayton area.

“There’s nothing in this individual’s history or record that would have precluded him from purchasing that firearm,” said Chief Biehl.

Police also acquired a shotgun that had also been acquired from a local firearms dealer.

The nine victims have been identified as:

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Megan K. Betts, 22,

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Logan M. Turner, 30

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica N. Brickhouse, 39

27 other victims were injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment. At least one of those victims is in critical condition.

A total of 12 patients were treated across three Kettering Health Network Hospitals following the shooting. Officials have given the following update on those patients as of 5 pm Sunday:

Grandview Medical Center

2 in fair condition

3 in good condition

4 discharged

Kettering Medical Center

1 admitted in serious condition, now in fair condition

Soin Medical Center

2 patients treated and released

The shooter entered onto Fifth Street through a side pathway, where the first victim was killed. He then walks onto Fifth Street and kills eight other victims, including his sister, Megan Betts, before he is shot and killed by police outside of Ned Peppers.

Megan, and one of her friends, had traveled to the Oregon District together but became separated at some point. Her friend was also shot and wounded.

The suspect’s vehicle, a gray 2007 Toyota Corolla, was found in a parking lot nearby.

Six officers helped to stop the attack:

Sgt. William Knight

Ofc. Brian Rolfes

Ofc. Jeremy Campbell

Ofc. Vincent Carter

Ofc. Ryan Nabel

Ofc. David Denlinger

Per Dayton PD policy, the six officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, FBI, ATF, Sinclair Police Department, University of Dayton Police, Five Rivers MetroParks, Kettering Police Department, Riverside Police Department, Montgomery Coroner’s Office, Huber Heights Police Department, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Box 21, Red Cross, and the Bellbrook Police Department have all assisted in the investigation.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit will be handling the criminal investigation.

Anyone with information they would like to offer is asked to call the Dayton Police Department Tip Line at 937-225-6217.

A Family Assistance Center is established at the Dayton Convention Center. They can be reached at 937-333-8430.

Chief Biehl says the investigation is still in the very early stages.

“Any suggestion at this time of motive would be irresponsible. We do not have sufficient information to answer the question everyone wants to know: Why?” he said. “We will clearly pursue this investigation to try to understand motivation in this crime, assuming that there is a motivation that is understandable.” Chief of Police Richard Biehl

The FBI has also set up a website where people can submit relevant cell phone video or social media information that may help authorities with their investigation. That website can be found at fbi.gov/daytonshooting.

