BELLBROOK, Ohio (WCMH) — Not many of the people living on Brookshire Drive knew the Betts family very well, but there was one young lady who went to school with the Betts and remembers Megan Betts — Connor’s sister and one of his victims — fondly.

“I haven’t talked to her very much in recent years, because we’ve just been on different paths, but while I knew her, she was a very good friend,” said Dana Raber, who said she attended high school with the Betts. “She was one of the only close Winter Guard friends I have, and she was so nice and funny and she was strange and I loved her and I really, really miss her.”