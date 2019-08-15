Parkland Mayor visits Dayton to offer support in wake of mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mayor of Parkland, Florida, was in Dayton Wednesday to offer her support in the wake of the Oregon District shooting.

Mayor Nan Whaley tweeted her gratitude for Mayor Christine Hunschofsky’s visit, thanking her for “bringing the spirit of her community to Dayton.”

Thank you to @CHunschofsky, Mayor of Parkland, Florida, for bringing the spirit of her community to Dayton today. #DaytonStrong pic.twitter.com/MDk0NFlZPd — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 15, 2019

Hunschofsky was recently a guest on the Carry As You Climb podcast, which Mayor Whaley hosts. She says “Since the August 4 tragedy in the Oregon District, Mayor Hunschofsky has called or texted me every day. I am so grateful for her friendship and sage advice.”

She was elected Mayor in 2016, and re-elected in 2018, the same year a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 students and staff members.

