Click or Tap to Learn about the Victims

Remembering the Victims

Parkland Mayor visits Dayton to offer support in wake of mass shooting

Oregon District Shooting

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Mayor Nan Whaley via Twitter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mayor of Parkland, Florida, was in Dayton Wednesday to offer her support in the wake of the Oregon District shooting.

Mayor Nan Whaley tweeted her gratitude for Mayor Christine Hunschofsky’s visit, thanking her for “bringing the spirit of her community to Dayton.”

Hunschofsky was recently a guest on the Carry As You Climb podcast, which Mayor Whaley hosts. She says “Since the August 4 tragedy in the Oregon District, Mayor Hunschofsky has called or texted me every day. I am so grateful for her friendship and sage advice.”

She was elected Mayor in 2016, and re-elected in 2018, the same year a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 students and staff members.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS