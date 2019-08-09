OSU’s Landers takes a stand for mental health

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — He’s one of the “old men” for the Buckeyes this season. Robert Landers is entering his senior season as a defensive tackle at Ohio State… A job for which he seems undersized. He’s 6’1″ and a stocky 285 pounds–a bowling ball who can be nearly impossible to block.

Off the field, he’s an outgoing, cowboy hat-wearing, perpetually smiling source of joy. But that’s on the outside.

Landers, a Dayton native, took to social media this week to discuss his battles with his own mental health. He did so in connection with the shootings in Dayton early Sunday morning. Landers says his brother and a cousin were in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting.

He says the people of Dayton need support, in particular with PTSD and lingering mental issues which can result from a traumatic event.

OSU head coach Ryan Day recently launched a fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to support young people with mental health concerns. Day says supporting his players’ mental health will be a cornerstone of his program at OSU.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.