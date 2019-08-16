Oregon District shooter was carrying receipts from mental therapy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Connor Betts, the Bellbrook man who killed nine and injured 20 during the Aug. 4 shooting in the Oregon District, had receipts for mental health counseling on his person during the attack, according to preliminary autopsy reports and documentation at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Betts had three receipts for mental health counseling services written on paper from a receipt pad. Two of the three receipts had identifiable dates – April 5 and June 10. The receipts were each for $50.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said at a press conference on Thursday Betts was carrying a bag of cocaine that had a straw inserted and was tied off, as well as a vaping pipe. Harshbarger also said Betts had tested positive for Xanax, alcohol, and cocaine during his autopsy.

Coroner: Oregon District shooter had drugs in system

Betts was shot 24-26 times by police. The preliminary autopsy report stated he had over 30 entry, exit and re-entry wounds.

Betts was wearing a helmet, a Kevlar vest, and was brought down by police just outside the door of Ned Pepper’s where people went for shelter as Betts attacked.

