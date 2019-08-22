Oregon District businesses prepare for large crowds on Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been a busy month for Oregon District businesses.

“I could probably speak for everyone on this street. We’ve been working like crazy these last few weeks. Everyone just sort of flying by the seat of their pants,” said Mike Cooley, inventory manager at Omega Music.

Dave Chappelle’s Gem City Shine event will surely draw a large crowd, but other than that, businesses are not sure what to expect.

“Here’s this big event coming up. We’re just trying to plan as best we can with not a lot of information,” Cooley said.

Omega Music usually closes by 6 p.m. on Sunday evenings. This week, they plan to stay open until 10 p.m.

“We have some extra staff on hand and we’re just going to be playing some great music like we always do,” Cooley said.

A food truck pavilion and community art area are planned for the parking lot just next door.

“Hopefully people will stop by and get a bite to eat and then stop into omega and check out what we got,” Cooley said.

“All the bars will be open serving food and drink and just a place to cool off and chill out,” said Natalie Skilliter, treasurer for the Oregon District Business Association.

Skilliter owns Corner Kitchen in the Oregon. She will be closed as usual on Sunday but knows her neighbors are hard at work.

“We’re all buckling down, preparing for a lot of security, which is really important to us, and a lot of people and a lot of fun,” Skilliter said.

Everyone in the area waiting to see what the Oregon District will look like Sunday night.

“We’ll be open an extra four hours, I don’t know how those four hours are going to go so we’ll have to wait and see,” Cooley said.

