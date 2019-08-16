Nonprofit raises more than $40,000 for shooting victim’s family

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership has raised more than $41,000 for the family of Oregon District shooting victim Lois Oglesby.

Oglesby, 27, leaves behind two young daughters, a 7-year-old and a 2-month-old, according to friends and family.

Oglesby’s mother, LaSandra James, has worked for the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (CAP) for nearly 23 years, according to Cherish Cronmiller. the organization’s president and CEO.

Before the tragedy in Dayton, Miami Valley CAP had been busy helping people affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

The day after Oglesby was killed, the organization chose to start a fundraiser to support James and Oglesby’s two children.

“It costs a lot of money to raise children these days,” Cronmiller said.

The family has been active with Miami Valley CAP for generations, Cronmiller said.

“LaSandra’s family has had a deep connection to Miami Valley CAP,” she said. “Her mother, years ago, used to work as a receptionist. And then Lois herself would babysit for some of our programs.”

The fundraiser has received support from all over the world. Cronmiller said.

“We’ve had donations come in across the country,” she said. “We’ve had people from England and Thailand ask how they can donate.”

Cronmiller told 2 NEWS James and her family are incredibly grateful.

“She’s overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, because not only did people donate, but they also donated diapers and clothes and gift cards,” Cronmiller said.

Donations to the family may be submitted to Miami Valley CAP through Facebook or PayPal, Cronmiller said.

You can also mail a check to the agency at 719 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402. Checks can be made payable to Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, and in the memo, note: F.B.O. (for the benefit of) Lois Oglesby Family.

