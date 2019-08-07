Ned Peppers employee describes shooting scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee at Ned Peppers was working when the shooter started firing into the crowd outside. He describes the aftermath of the tragedy and how he and his coworkers made sure everyone stayed safe.

“I walked to the middle of the bar and started telling people that our staff need to stay down and hold in position, make sure our guys are out back, that nobody’s getting trampled at that time, which we did. The guys in the back of the establishment were helping people up and helping them to safety at that time,” Dane Thomas said.

His story is one of hundreds being told after a mass shooting in the Oregon District killed nine people early Sunday morning.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.