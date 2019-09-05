Nearly $3 million collected for Oregon District Tragedy Fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The community is invited to attend two public forums to share their comments and suggestions about protocol for the disbursement of the Oregon District Tragedy Fund’s assets.

The Community Oversight Committee will host two forums on September 16: one from 10-11:30 am, and another from 6-7:30 pm, at Sinclair Community College, located at 444 West Third Street.

Draft Final Protocol for the funds will be available to the public for review starting earlier in the day on September 16 at this website.

Members of the Community Oversight Committee, including co-chairs Brother Raymond L. Fitz, S.M., Ph.D, former president of the University of Dayton, and Gary L. LeRoy, MD, FAAFP, associate dean for student affairs and admission at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, president-elect of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and former chair of the Dayton Foundation Governing Board, will be in attendance.

Kathy Hollingsworth, president of Innovative InterChange, will moderate the forums.

As of September 4, charitable gifts to the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund total nearly $3 million, with more pledges and contributions that will be added.

