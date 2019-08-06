National Night Out takes over Miami Valley communities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – National Night Out events will be prominent throughout the Miami Valley Tuesday evening.

The National Night Out event is an event that promotes partnerships and camaraderie between police and the local community. The nationwide events brings out millions to the events, according to National Night Out’s website.

Events nationwide include anything from leaving porch lights on to big events such as block parties and cookouts, allowing citizens, law enforcement, and local government leaders to interact in a positive, fun environment.

In Dayton, the Dayton Police Department will lead a neighborhood caravan tour starting at City Hall to National Night Out community celebrations in the following communities:

Residence Park, W. Second Street at Elmhurst Road, 5 pm

VA Center, 4100 W. Third Street, 5:35 pm

The Glen, 611 St. Joseph Street, 6:20 pm

Old North Dayton, Stuart Patterson Park, 238 Baltimore Street, 7 pm

Oregon District, Newcom Founders Park, Brown Street at Green Street, 7:35 pm

Miami Township says it has one of the best National Night Out celebrations in the nation, ranking third in 2018 among communities with 15,000 to 50,000 people. According to the township, more than a dozen neighborhood block parties are scheduled, in addition to the annual community party at Austin Landing beginning at 6 pm.

“National Night Out is our way of developing strong relationships with residents,” Capt. John Magill said. “The more we know about each other, the better we can serve the community. By helping each other, we can help prevent crime.”

Participants at the Miami Valley National Night Out include the Dayton Metro Library, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Dayton Police Department’s Honor Guard and SWAT, and the Ohio Police Canine Memorial Organization. Visitors can also sign up to donate blood in the Community Blood Center’s Bloodmobile.

West Carrollton will hold its celebration from 6 pm to 8 pm at Wilson Park Pool, 1226 S. Elm Street. Admission is free to the public. Snacks and water are being donated by local restaurants and stores.

Attendees in West Carrollton will also be able to meet police officers and see displays of emergency and towing vehicles. The West Carrollton Fire Department will do a water demonstration in the pool while the Fairborn Police Department will have an officer with his K-9 partner. Miami Valley Hospital’s CareFlight will also land at 6:30 pm. Dayton Mobile DJ will be playing music at the event with Kona-Ice truck in attendance.

Companies and businesses in the area, including Meijer, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Reds, YMCA, and City BBQ, donated items to the West Carrollton event such as back-to-school backpacks, bicycle helmets, game tickets along with coupons and vouchers, among other items.

The City of Moraine will be holding its National Night Out from 5 pm to 8 pm at Wax Park, 3800 Main Street. The event will include hot air balloon rides courtesy of Houser Asphalt, rock climbing wall, Cops vs. Kids water balloon fight, two slip n- slides, inflatables, food and snacks, raffle prizes, giveaways, free ice cream by the Moraine Rotary Club, and more.

Centerville will hold its National Night Out event at Stubbs Park at 255 W. Spring Valley Road. Registration begins at 5:30 pm with the event taking place from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The City of Kettering will hold its annual National Night Out event at Town and Country Shopping Plaza from 6 pm to 8 pm.

