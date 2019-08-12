More than 1,700 donate blood in week following shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the days following the Oregon District mass shooting, over 1,700 people came to the Dayton Community Blood Center (CBC) to donate.

The day after the shooting, 169 people showed up at the Blood Center including Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Rep. Tim Ryan, and Sen. Rob Portman.

CBC hosted the “Dayton Strong Blood Drive” on Friday, resulting in 146 whole blood, platelet, and plasma donors.

Between Monday and Saturday, 1,708 people registered to donate whole blood, platelets, and plasma at the Dayton CBC and CBC mobile blood drives. This includes 171 first-time donors.

“I live in the Oregon District,” said first-time donor Jessica Busker, who donated at the “Dayton Strong Blood Drive” Friday with her friend Elijah Knapp, also a first-time donor. “I’ve been thinking about it,” said Jessica. “When the shooting happened, I wanted to make sure I did.”

Phlebotomist Jeannie Green handmade a “Dayton Strong” t-shirt for the blood drive with the names of all the shooting victims on the front and the names of the Dayton Police officers who responded on the back.

