Memorial mural planned for Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District is full of artwork and could soon see more, as a GoFundMe account has raised just over $2,000 dollars for a mural project to honor the nine victims of the mass shooting.

Zach Sliver, a local musician, started the GoFundMe page.

“I think we can be proud of the people we lost and also find a way to honor them for years and years to come,” he said.

Tiffany Clark and Atalie Gagnet will paint the mural when a location is selected. For them, as artists, there was no better way to give back to the community.

“Not closure, but the emotional growth, the emotional healing that I could bring people as well as myself,” said Gagnet.

Clark added, “I saw it as the one thing I could do to give back.”

The concept and exact image have not been finalized. That process can take between 20-40 hours to come to life.

It will also take days to get the design on a wall.

The total expected cost is believed to be around $6,500.

“The paint is super expensive. These old walls out here are thirsty, and they just eat it up,” Clark said.

The artists hope they can get the mural up before winter hits. If you’d like to make a donation toward the piece, click here.

