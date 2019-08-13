Memorial for shooting victims moved

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The memorials for the Oregon District shooting victims are now in a new location. The crosses, flowers, candles, and other items have been consolidated and shifted a bit so that they are not directly in front of Ned Peppers and Hole in the Wall.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that a woman was asked to move the memorials by the bar owners.
Mayor Whaley has said a plan is in the works to install a permanent memorial, but no further details have been released.
