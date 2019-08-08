Mayor urges support, spending at Oregon District businesses

DAYTON, Ohio, (WDTN)- Fifth Street traffic is more congested than usual this week as folks make their way down to see victim memorials. For those who make a living in the Oregon District, it’s surreal.

“Its been interesting coming back to work where it happened and having the courage to walk down the street,” said Laura Rolfe, an Oregon District employee.

Rolfe hopes that through the tragedy, people can rediscover what’s special about the Oregon District.

“Maybe somebody who hasn’t been here now knows how awesome these places are,” Rolfe said.

Mayor Nan Whaley setting the example having lunch in the district every day this week.

WATCH: Mayor, Governor talk after having lunch in Oregon District

“I really appreciate the governor and Mrs. DeWine coming back here,” Whaley said.

An Oregon District employee who didn’t want to speak on camera said it’s been a hectic week. She said business owners are taking care of their employees and watching out for fellow business owners. It’s part of the reason Whaley said Dayton will beat the odds again.

“This city takes care of itself, invests in itself, bets on itself and I know we’ll do that again,” Whaley said.

While the lives taken here will never be forgotten, some people hope positive change will come from this.

“We want to continue to invite people to change the history of what happened here. To make something good out of it,” Rolfe said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.