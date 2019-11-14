Kollie expected to take plea agreement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to court records, Ethan Kollie is expected to enter a guilty plea next week.

This is part of a plea agreement that would resolve his case on November 20.

He stands accused of lying on a form to purchase guns. He also allegedly bought body armor and some accessories that Connor Betts used in the shooting on August 4.

Kollie has requested to be released from his detention order prior to his sentencing, but the federal government has objected that request.

The charges he faces are not directly connected to the Oregon District shooting.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.