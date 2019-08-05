Kettering Health provides update on shooting victims’ conditions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network provided an update Monday on the status of the victims that were hospitalized after Sunday morning’s shooting in the Oregon District.

Grandview Medical Center treated a total of nine patients, with five remaining in good condition. Four of them were discharged.

At the Kettering Medical Center, which treated three patients, one patient remains admitted in fair condition. Two patients, who went in midday Sunday, were treated and released.

Soin Medical Center took in two patients, who were treated and released.

