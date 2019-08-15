Judge: Oregon District shooter’s friend will remain in custody with no bond

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A federal judge said Thursday Ethan Kollie, the friend of the Oregon District shooter, will remain in custody with no bond until trial. He faces federal charges for lying on a form that allowed him to purchase guns.

Police also say Kollie helped Connor Betts hide weapons and gun accessories from his family.

On Wednesday, lawyers for 24-year-old Kollie asked the judge to grant him home detention. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said the government would prefer that he remain in custody.

Kollie’s landlord did not want him staying at his apartment in Kettering, and a second address Kollie gave was too far away from Columbus, making it difficult for pretrial services to regularly visit him.

24 hours later, it was proposed that Kollie could stay at a family friend’s house, but the magistrate decided against it, saying Kollie posed too much of a risk to himself and others and cited mental health concerns.

If convicted, Kollie could face up to 15 years in prison.

