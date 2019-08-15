Breaking News
Judge: Oregon District shooter’s friend will remain in custody with no bond
Live Now
Dayton Town Hall on Gun Control

Click or Tap to Learn about the Victims

Remembering the Victims

Judge: Oregon District shooter’s friend will remain in custody with no bond

Oregon District Shooting

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A federal judge said Thursday Ethan Kollie, the friend of the Oregon District shooter, will remain in custody with no bond until trial. He faces federal charges for lying on a form that allowed him to purchase guns.

Police also say Kollie helped Connor Betts hide weapons and gun accessories from his family.

On Wednesday, lawyers for 24-year-old Kollie asked the judge to grant him home detention. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said the government would prefer that he remain in custody.

Kollie’s landlord did not want him staying at his apartment in Kettering, and a second address Kollie gave was too far away from Columbus, making it difficult for pretrial services to regularly visit him.

24 hours later, it was proposed that Kollie could stay at a family friend’s house, but the magistrate decided against it, saying Kollie posed too much of a risk to himself and others and cited mental health concerns.

If convicted, Kollie could face up to 15 years in prison.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS