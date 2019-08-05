Husted visiting Dayton to visit CBC and victims, talk with first responders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is set to visit Dayton Monday following the Oregon District shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Husted’s office, he is expected to visit the Community Blood Bank to donate blood, meet with first responders, including Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl, and visit surviving victims at Miami Valley Hospital.

Husted is a former Dayton resident and served the area in the Ohio House of Representatives, including a stint as Speaker of the House in the Ohio House of Representatives. He is also the former Vice President for Economic Development at the Dayton-Area Chamber of Commerce.

2 NEWS will stream Lt. Gov. Husted’s visit with Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl and other first responders at 3:15 pm on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

