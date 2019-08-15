Hundreds seek counseling services through Montgomery County ADAMHS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Montgomery County ADAMHS say they have served more than 400 people through their mental health services since the Oregon District mass shooting.

According to Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, the CrisisCare phone line funded by the agency has seen a big spike in calls since the Oregon District shooting.

Also among the services offered, Montgomery County ADAMHS is operating the Recovery and Resiliency Center in the Oregon District through Friday.

Some people in the Miami Valley have begun the process of getting counseling.

“It really helped a lot just to talk to someone about it and let them know my story,” said a survivor of the shooting who started counseling on Tuesday.

According to Jodi Long, associate director for Montgomery County ADAMHS, some people may not recognize they need counseling until weeks or months after a traumatic event.

“Each person is going to be individual in terms of when they seek mental health services,” she said. “For some, it may just be touching base with someone on a hotline. For others, this may have triggered other traumas from their past that had not been resolved for themselves.”

ADAMHS ensures mental health treatment is accessible to everyone, regardless of insurance or ability to pay, Long said

“Individuals have come from all walks of life,” she said of the Recovery and Resiliency Center. “Some of them are people visiting, paying their respects. Others are employees of the businesses. Others are longtime Daytonians.”

Long encourages people to watch for signs that a friend or loved one may need counseling.

“If they begin to see subtle changes with their friends in maybe their mood or their affect, or they notice their friend isn’t sleeping or isn’t eating, losing weight, things like that, to reach out to their friend and have a conversation,” Long said.

Long also encourages survivors of the shooting to apply for crime victim assistance through the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office or other agencies.

The Recovery and Resiliency Center is located behind the Trolley Stop on Fifth Street. It’s open from noon to 6 p.m. through Friday, Long said.

Help is also available 24/7 through CrisisCare at 937-224-4646, Long said. You can also find counseling services using the GetHelpNow app, she added.

