How to donate to Oregon District shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In response to the mass shooting in the Oregon District, The Dayton Foundation has established the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The fund will allow people to make financial contributions to help the families directly affected by the attack.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families of this horrific event,” said Mike Parks, president of The Dayton Foundation. “Many people want to reach out and help our friends, families and neighbors in the aftermath of this incident. Individuals who contribute to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund can be assured that their donations will be distributed safely and responsibly as we continue to work with local officials in the days ahead.”

Those who are interested in contributing to the fund can do so online at this website, or by mailing a check to:

The Dayton Foundation
40 N. Main Street
Suite 500
Dayton, OH 45423

