Goodwill to help customers donate to tragedy fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Goodwill store on Fifth Street is located in the heart of the Oregon District and is only feet away from where the tragic shootings occurred.

That Goodwill location will be dedicating all funds from their Round-Up Program the week of August 25th through Labor Day to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The promotion is limited to the Oregon District store, located at 501 E Fifth Street.

During the week, cashiers ask customers if they would like to round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar. If the customer agrees, whatever amount it takes to reach that dollar is then collected by the Goodwill and reserved for donation. Customers are also able to donate additional money on top of their total at checkout.

The round-up program is used by Goodwill locations as a way to raise funds for several causes throughout the year. This month, the location decided to change the previously scheduled cause to focus on giving back to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The downtown location feels a personal connection to the cause because of how close they are located to the center of the Oregon District. Officials said they were directly impacted by the tragedy.

“The store right here in the Oregon District was very close to the tragedy,” said Cindy Carusone, Goodwill’s public relations manager. “The next day it really affected us being here and being part of the community, so we wanted to do something special.”

Employees hope that citizens can come and continue to show support to Oregon District businesses.

“Our regulars still come in,” Carusone said. “They have shown great support for us and we want to support back to them as well. It’s about supporting the community and the people that live here.”

More information on the location can be found here.

Follow Phil Wiedenheft on Facebook

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.