Gem City Shine set to take over Oregon District Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 20,000 people are expected to pack the Oregon District Sunday evening in the Gem City Shine party and benefit concert, aimed at taking back the Oregon District following the mass shooting that took place three weeks to the day.

Comedian and Yellow Springs resident Dave Chappelle is scheduled to host the event, which will run from 4 pm to 10 pm. According to organizers, Gem City Shine will “honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine, and enjoy time with family and friends.”

The window to buy tickets for the event closed Wednesday night. If you are looking for a way to support, click here for more information.

If you are headed down to the event, you will need to know the road closures and parking options, which can be found by clicking here.

Local and national acts are expected to take the stage, which will be located on near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, with performances both in the later afternoon into the evening.

Oregon District stores and restaurants are expected to be open for patrons to shop and dine at throughout the night. Food vendors and beer trucks will also be on hand. For $20, commemorative t-shirts will be sold with the proceeds going to the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The parking lot next to Omega Music near the intersection of Fifth and Patterson will be home to a food pavilion and family entertainment area. This area is where community members are encouraged to participate in a community art project.

Located at several locations around the Oregon District throughout Gem City Shine will be beer trucks, soda/water stations, t-shirt stations, and donation stations.

There will be multiple places and opportunities around the Oregon District for patrons to give to the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Gates for the event will open at 2 pm. With the event being a weapons-free event, metal detectors will be used as patrons go through the gates. Organizers say to plan ahead and leave extra time to check in. To speed up the security process. organizers are urging patrons not to take large purses, backpacks, or other large bags into the event.

Professional cameras are prohibited at the Gem City Shine, as Dave Chappelle wants patrons to “live in the moment” while attending the event.

