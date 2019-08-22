Gem City Roller Derby members to sell #DaytonStrong stickers at tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Gem City Roller Derby will be fundraising for the Oregon District Tragedy Fund while at their post-season tournament.

The team will sell #DaytonStrong stickers at the Eastbound Throwdown this weekend. Members say they intend to make Dayton proud as the represent the Gem City.

“This is the Oregon District, we hang out here all the time and have a great partnership with many of the stores down here and the businesses. We wanted to make sure that we were doing something that would represent not just Ohio but Dayton specifically, and make everyone proud, and give back if we could,” said Ark Angel Anarchy, Jammer with Gem City Roller Derby.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.