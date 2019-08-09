Funeral services for victims of Oregon District shooting underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, Nicholas Cumer is being remembered in his hometown of Washington, Pennsylvania. His funeral service is set for Saturday.

The 25-year-old was celebrating the end of an internship at Maple Tree Cancer Alliance when he was killed.

The Cancer Alliance said it offered him a full-time job last week to run one of its new offices.

Family and friends are remembering the life of Logan Turner during a visitation in Springboro Friday. It lasts until 8 pm at Anderson Funeral Home.

Logan’s funeral ceremony is at 10 am Saturday morning and the burial will be at the Miami Valley Memorial Gardens.

Logan Turner is a 2008 Springboro High School graduate.

Derrick Fudge’s sister will be eulogizing him during his funeral Saturday at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church on West Pleasant Street in Springfield starting at noon Saturday.

Derrick’s son Dion Green was with him in the Oregon District when he died.

The visitation is from 2 pm-4 pm at Greater Grace Temple on Leffel Lane in Springfield. A celebration of life will follow.

Monica Brickhouse will also be remembered Saturday with a visitation and celebration of life. Monica is survived by her husband and three children.

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, known as Nicole, was a friend of Monica’s. She was visiting the Oregon District with Monica this past weekend. Funeral services for Nicole will be in West Virginia Saturday.

