Friend of Oregon District shooter in court today

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ethan Kollie, a friend of Oregon District shooter Connor Betts, is scheduled to appear in federal court on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Kollie is expected to plead guilty. He’s currently charged with one count of possessing a firearm while addicted to controlled substances and one count of making a false statement on a federal firearms form.

Kollie allegedly bought an upper receiver and a 100-round drum for Betts, which were part of the weapon Betts used in the shooting as well as body armor. Prosecutors said Kollie wasn’t aware of Betts plans to attack the Oregon District.

