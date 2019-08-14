Friend of Oregon District shooter, Ethan Kollie, appears in federal court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering man who police say helped Oregon District shooter Connor Betts to hide weapons and equipment from his family appeared in federal court Wednesday.

According to federal officials, 24-year-old Ethan Kollie did not know about the August 4 attack before it happened, but he allegedly lied to purchase guns and bought some of the accessories used by the Oregon District shooter.

Kollie faces federal charges unrelated to the shooting and could face up to 15 years in prison.

