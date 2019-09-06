Free mental health services offered to Oregon District employees, residents, shooting survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) is offering free outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment to anyone living or working in the Oregon District, or to those who were a survivor of the tragedy.

They are offering the services, regardless of income or insurance coverage, through a collaboration with Mahajan Therapeutics.

“Trauma takes time for survivors to grieve and rebuild their lives,” said ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley. “Talking and connecting with someone who can help you understand your feelings is really the best way to help yourself.”

To schedule an appointment, call 937-275-1500 and identify yourself as an Oregon District survivor.

Mahajan Therapeutics is located at 6200 North Main Street in Dayton. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 am until 6 pm.

