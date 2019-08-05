Former police chief discusses impact of mass shootings on law enforcement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Patrick Oliver, former police chief in Fairborn and Cleveland, joined 2 NEWS Sunday to discuss the aftermath of the Oregon District shooting from a law enforcement perspective.

“It’s a horrific incident involving a lot of people, so it really is something that shocks the conscience for every Daytonian, every Ohioan, every American. It’s a sad day in America, especially since we’ve now had two of these incidents, in El Paso and Dayton, within 24 hours,” he said.

Nearby officers were able to neutralize the active shooter threat at the Oregon District within 30 seconds of the suspect firing his first shot.

“It’s [training] got to be very natural. Something that’s in your subconsciousness and you don’t think about it, you just do it,” Dr. Oliver said.

Six officers helped to stop the attack, and are on administrative leave per Dayton Police policy.

“There will be an administrative investigation, there’s always this review to determine if anything was done wrong administratively or potentially criminally, and then they’ll be vindicated at some point. They’ll probably get some recognition for what they did. But also, they’ll probably be required to attend a mandatory psychological debriefing by a psychologist, because this impacts you.”

