Final draft of tragedy fund distribution protocol released

Oregon District Shooting

Ohio Shooting

Mourners bring flowers to a makeshift memorial Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, for the slain and injured in the Oregon District after a mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, in Dayton. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Draft Final Protocol for Dayton Oregon district Tragedy Fund distributions has been released and is available for the public to view.

The Dayton Foundation, the organization who set up the fund, says that the public is encouraged to review the draft prior to attending one of the public forums, which are scheduled for next Monday, Sept. 16, from 10 am to 11:30 am and 6 pm to 7 pm.

Click HERE to review the Draft Final Protocol.

The protocol will define the proposed applicant eligibility for victim compensation, the Dayton Foundation said. The draft includes the three categories that determine an applicant’s eligibility, how to complete an application, and a list of important dates and deadlines.

Sinclair Community College on W. Third Street will be the location for the forums on Sept. 16, where comments from the public will be heard by the Community Oversight Committee. If anyone is unable to make the public forums, comments could be submitted via email at tragedyfund@daytonfoundtion.org until noon on Sept. 20.

