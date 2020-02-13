FBI says probe into Dayton shooter’s motives nearing end

CINCINNATI (AP) — The FBI says its investigation into the motivations of the gunman who killed nine people last year in the Oregon District is nearing an end.

Chris Hoffman, who recently took over as special agent in charge of the Cincinnati office, says he can’t give a definite timetable but expects it to wrap up soon.

Nearby police fatally shot the attacker barely a half minute after he opened fire early in the morning of Aug. 4 with an assault-type gun.

The FBI said soon afterward it was investigating his interest in “violent ideologies.”