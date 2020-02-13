CINCINNATI (AP) — The FBI says its investigation into the motivations of the gunman who killed nine people last year in the Oregon District is nearing an end.
Chris Hoffman, who recently took over as special agent in charge of the Cincinnati office, says he can’t give a definite timetable but expects it to wrap up soon.
Nearby police fatally shot the attacker barely a half minute after he opened fire early in the morning of Aug. 4 with an assault-type gun.
The FBI said soon afterward it was investigating his interest in “violent ideologies.”
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Fear, frustration and hope surround Delphi murder anniversary
- Takes a village: Bear ‘foster mom’ raises cub saved by dog
- FBI says probe into Dayton shooter’s motives nearing end
- Ohio man charged with multiple counts of rape
- US announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee