Fans show support during Dayton Dragons game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Through vigils, fundraisers, community gatherings and more, the Miami Valley continues to come together in the wake of Sunday morning’s tragedy. That held true at tonight’s Dayton Dragons game.

Some wore t-shirts to show their support, while others made signs. But the message is clear throughout Fifth Third Field: We are Dayton Strong.

“The city of Dayton has done a wonderful job of getting behind this tragedy that we just suffered, and I just wanted the world to know that we’re behind the Dayton Police and the people in Dayton, Ohio,” said Dragons fan Lynda Walker.

Between the two Dragons games, the crowd turned somber as the team and city officials honored each shooting victim, by laying nine roses on home plate.

“We are a community, we all rely on each other and that becomes even more important when you’re going through a difficult time,” said Dragons president Robert Murphy.

The team is also donating their half of the 50/50 raffle to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, and passing the bucket, allowing fans to make their own contribution.

Murphy says it’s important for the team to not only show the community they have loved for 20 years a good time, but how they can also step up to the plate during a tragedy.

“When times are tough, you need to be able to count on your sports teams to step up and make a difference, we want to be important to this community and we want to make this community heal,” he said.

They will be accepting donations and donating the proceeds of the 50-50 raffle to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund at Tuesday’s game as well.

