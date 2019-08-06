Statement expected on behalf of Betts family

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook Police Chief Doherty is expected to present a statement on behalf of the Betts family Tuesday evening.

Officials said earlier in the day that the family is thankful people are giving them privacy as they work through an unimaginable situation, losing both of their children.

“The family is very thankful for the vigil last night. They felt a lot of love and support from the community,” Chief Doug Doherty said.

