Breaking News
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

Click or Tap to Learn about the Victims

Statement expected on behalf of Betts family

Oregon District Shooting

by: WDTN.com Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook Police Chief Doherty is expected to present a statement on behalf of the Betts family Tuesday evening.

Officials said earlier in the day that the family is thankful people are giving them privacy as they work through an unimaginable situation, losing both of their children.

“The family is very thankful for the vigil last night. They felt a lot of love and support from the community,” Chief Doug Doherty said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS