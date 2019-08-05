Dragons to accept donations for Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons announced on Monday that it will be accepting donations to benefit victims of the Oregon District mass shooting.

The team will be accepting donations at its games Monday and Tuesday for the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, which was established Sunday by the Dayton Foundation to benefit victims and their families following the shooting.

According to the team, the Dayton Community Blood Bank will be on the plaza at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday night to make appointments for anyone interested in donating blood. The CBC will not be accepting blood donation on Tuesday night but will be schedule appointments and provide important information to fans.

Pre-game activities will include a ceremony prior to the second game of the doubleheader. The start time of the first game of the doubleheader is 6 pm while Tuesday’s game will start at 7 pm.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.