Downtown CrossFit hosts workout fundraiser for Oregon District victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CrossFit Involve is hosting a day of special workouts on Saturday, August 17 to raise money for the victims of the Oregon District shootings.

CrossFit Involve is less than a block away from the Oregon District on Patterson Blvd. The business usually requires membership or for drop-ins to pay but will be suspending those requirements for the fundraiser.

Attendees are not being charged, but are encouraged to donate any amount they can. All proceeds will be go to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund set up by The Dayton Foundation.

Co-owner Lisa Patton said that the business moved downtown less than a year ago because of the close proximity to the Oregon District. The gym also takes members on runs through the Oregon District daily.

“Dayton is up and coming, downtown is growing,” Patton said. “We love the Oregon District, we love the energy. We thought this was a good place to plant some roots as the community is growing.”

Attendees are offered a range of exercise levels. There will be multiple workouts available for individuals who want a slower-paced workout as well as some designed for higher intensity.

Patton said that the point of the fundraiser was not just for individuals to get an intense workout but to spend time together.

“The idea really isn’t to do what’s written on the board,” Patton said. “It’s to come together to do something hard together as a community.”

CrossFit Class COURTESY: Lisa Patton

CrossFit Class COURTESY: Lisa Patton

CrossFit Class COURTESY: Lisa Patton

CrossFit Class COURTESY: Lisa Patton

CrossFit Class COURTESY: Lisa Patton

CrossFit Class COURTESY: Lisa Patton

CrossFit Class COURTESY: Lisa Patton

The business recently expanded the number of classes they are offering that day due to the number of participants from surrounding gyms already showing their support.

“We’ve reached out to all the other [CrossFit] gyms in the community,” Patton said.

The workout does require a signed waiver – owners said non-members should arrive early to fill out. The business is accepting RSVP’s on its Facebook page, but is taking drop-ins. More information on CrossFit Involve, including hours and contact information, can be found on their website.

“We just want to do our part being so close to it, Patton said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.