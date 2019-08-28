Deadline for indictment of friend of Dayton mass shooter extended

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A federal judge has extended the deadline for prosecutors to pursue an indictment of a friend of the Oregon District mass shooter.

A joint motion was filed Tuesday by both the defense counsel for Ethan Kollie and federal prosecutors to extend the deadline by 30 days to Oct. 8.

United States Magistrate Judge Hon. Michael J. Newman granted that motion, saying that not granting the extension would “deny counsel for the defendant and the attorney for the United States the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation, taking into account the exercise of due diligence, and would result in a miscarriage of justice.”

Kollie was a friend of Connor Betts, the 24-year-old gunman who shot and killed nine people and injured 27 others in the Oregon District mass shooting on Aug. 4. Kollie is accused of lying on a form in order to purchase a gun, as well as possessing a firearm under the influence of a controlled substance.

Kollie acknowledged, according to the court documents, that he purchased the body armor, upper receiver of the AR-15 weapon, and the 100-round double drum magazine for Betts, which he stored in Kollie’s residence to hide from Betts’ parents. Kollie said he watched and helped Betts assemble the AR-15 that was used in the shooting.

Despite being a friend of Betts, there is no evidence that ties Kollie to the shooting itself, nor evidence that he had any knowledge of Betts’ plans beforehand.

