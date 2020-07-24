Dayton unveils plans for virtual events to remember Oregon District shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton announced plans Friday for virtual events to help remember and honor victims and survivors of the August 4, 2019 shooting in the Oregon District. The memorial events will be called “Dayton Shines,” the City said and references Gem City Shine, the event held following the tragedy that brought together tens of thousands of Daytonians on the streets of the Oregon District.

“In the midst of an already difficult year, on August 4, 2019, we joined the sad list of cities terrorized by a mass shooting,” said Mayor Nan Whaley. “Although we have been forced to change our initial plans due to the current health crisis, we are hopeful that these events will still allow people to express themselves and still come together as a community.”

The City said the events marking one year since the shooting will be solitary, virtual or limited to small groups. The City is asking the community to continue to observe safety guidelines as outlined by the state while participating in memorial events.

These events include:

Nine Minutes of Silence

Nine Minutes of Silence will be observed on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 8:04 p.m. to remember the nine victims of the shooting. The City will provide a link to a video tribute to victims on its Facebook page for 9 minutes beginning at 8:04 p.m.. Participants are encouraged to light a candle and reflect on those we lost and why #DaytonShines.



A Photo Mosaic will be made from a collection of contributed pictures pieced together to create a unified memorial image. The final mosaic design will showcase how the Dayton community continues to remember those who were lost, and how we have come together and continue to work to make Dayton shine in their honor. The final mosaic will be unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Everyone is invited to participate in this community project. The deadline to submit your photo is Sunday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. The photo mosaic will be unveiled at daytonohio.gov/DaytonShines on Aug. 4.



To submit a photo for the memorial mosaic, please follow the guidelines below:

Take a photo of yourself, your family/friends, or something that represents how #DaytonShines (photos in a square format are preferred, but not required)

Text your photo to: 937-230-7547

Reply “yes” to the automated text response to confirm your photo entry into the mosaic.



Remembrance Candles are available for sale online to be used during the Nine Minutes of Silence on Aug. 4, at 8:04 PM. Candles, which cost $10 each, can be purchased from July 24, at 6 p.m., to Aug. 2, at noon. Purchases can be made online at www.1880candleco.com/daytonshines. All proceeds from the candles will be donated to the Oregon District Business Association.

Dayton’s Darkest Summer

Dayton’s Darkest Summer: The Rise from Tragedy is a 17-minute documentary about the tornado outbreak and mass shooting that devastated lives across the Dayton region during the summer of 2019. Dayton’s Darkest Summer is the fifth documentary produced by University of Dayton media production students under the guidance of Greg Kennedy, media specialist in residence, and Roy Flynn, principal lecturer of electronic media. The documentary originally premiered online in May, with screenings on three nights hosted by the Department of Communication via Zoom. A re-release is scheduled for Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Please visit daytonohio.gov/DaytonShines for more details.

Facing Project

Facing Project: The Dayton International Peace Museum and The Facing Project partnered to collect stories about gun violence in the community. The collection of stories will be made available on Aug. 1. Some of the stories from the August 4 tragedy will be featured in a radio broadcast available on the Dayton International Peace Museum website on Aug. 4. For more information, visit http://gunviolence.facingproject.com/ or http://daytonpeacemuseum.org

The City said it recognizes some in the community are dealing with trauma stemming from last year’s tragic events. Anyone suffering is encouraged to seek help by contacting the Montgomery County Victim/Witness Division – 24 Hour Crisis Hotline at 937-225-5623.



For a complete list of details of the events referenced above please visit Daytonohio.gov/DaytonShines.