Dayton songwriter performs anti-gun violence ballad on Songland

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton man Chris Jobe performed in front of judges for the show Songland back in April. He could have never predicted that his song about gun violence would air 11 days after the Oregon District mass shooting.

Jobe says he wrote “It Could Have Been You” after a shooting at a Waffle House he used to go to in Nashville.

He grew up fifteen minutes away from Ned Peppers, and said he doesn’t want to get political, he just wants people to listen.

“It’s not a political song. It’s just a song that is asking for change because when you have it happen in the place you live, and the place you grew up… I think about it every time I go out somewhere,” he said.

Wednesday’s show opened with a card reading: “This episode was filmed prior to the devastating events in El Paso and Dayton earlier this month. Our thoughts are with those affected by the tragedies.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.