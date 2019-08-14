Dayton shooting survivor pushes for gun reform

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/CNN) – A Dayton shooting survivor is calling for gun reform.

Christina Huelsman says she can’t understand how Congress is still in recess when action needs to be taken.

She believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs to call an emergency session.

“I don’t know why it’s taken 251 mass shootings now this year for people to start waking up and see that maybe now we need to take this into action and maybe now we should call this into action. But even then, he’s still pushing it off until September because we can wait a little bit, but I don’t think we can wait. I think it needs to happen now. I think the longer we wait, he thinks people might just forget, but I’m not going to forget and I know millions of others aren’t forgetting,” she said.

Huelsman believes the country will see more massacres if something doesn’t change.

