Dayton residents show gratitude toward officers during National Night Out

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two days after the Oregon District shooting, a warm welcome by the crowds at National Night Out events across Dayton for the police officers protecting the city.

Michael Lovano says one of his students was inside Ned Peppers at the time of the shooting and was unharmed.

“It’s not every day you get to meet a hero,” he said. “I just told them thank you for what you do. I think a lot of the police officers are unsung heroes.”

Officials say this year’s National Night Out events saw more visitors than years past.

“It was perfect timing, frankly, considering what’s happened this weekend. We need community. We need community to come together. That’s what makes Dayton strong,” said Mayor Nan Whaley.

Dayton Police say they’ve received hundreds of messages of support from the Miami Valley and all over the world.

“We’re still focused on responding to normal day-to-day calls for service and just contiuning with our mission to ensure the city of Dayton is as safe as it can be,” said Lt. Col. Eric Henderson.

Community members say they’re supporting their first responders and each other.

“We could all just continue to come together and support each other,” said volunteer Johnetta Person.

Attendee Jack Hines added, “As the signs say: Dayton Strong. We’ll be okay. We’ll get through this.”

A police spokesperson told 2 NEWS the six officers involved did not attend the events, as they remain on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting.

It is not yet clear when they may return to work.

