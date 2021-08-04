Dayton officials in ‘very early stages’ of planning permanent Oregon District shooting memorial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission approved $25,000 for the upkeep and maintenance of a permanent memorial to those lost during the Oregon District mass shooting in May.

Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, told 2 NEWS that planning is in the very early stages. Officials have not decided on a location, don’t have a cost estimate either and a timeline has not been established for completion.

The city has formed a committee specifically for the project, which includes Oregon District business owners, residents and the victim’s families. As the project progresses, Gudorf said the public input will be accpeted for what the memorial should look like.

Gudorf said city is moving slowly out of respect for the victims and their families. The money was approved in May and it isn’t clear if COVID-19 had an affect on the process.