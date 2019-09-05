Officers recognized for life-saving response one month after Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During Wednesday’s City Commission Meeting, Mayor Nan Whaley, the city commission and other city officials recognized the officers who responded in a matter of seconds the night of August 4.

That night, a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District, killing nine people and injuring dozens of others.

Six officers responded in less than a minute to neutralize the threat and kill the mass shooter in the Oregon District, potentially saving hundreds of other lives.

Sergeant William Knight, Officer Brian Rolfes, Officer Jeremy Campbell, Officer Vincent Carter, Officer Ryan Nabel and Officer David Denlinger were part of the first response to the crisis. Other officers were also recognized for administering aid to victims and consoling people who had just lost their family members and friends.

“I’m just taken aback by their training, their heroism and the kind of person they are to do that to protect their community. [This was] the least we can do in recognition of them,” said Mayor Whaley.

“I think our [officers] are very resilient, they’re very strong and they’re all in this for the right reason, and that’s to help people that they’ve never even met before and that’s what they did on August 4,” said assistant chief of police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper.

A month later, police officials say things have more or less returned to normal in the department

“They’re anxious to get back to their original assignment, which they’re all in right now, so they’re going to be back on the beat downtown,” confirmed Lt. Col. Carper

Lt. Col. Carper also confirmed they are offering the officers the support they need to return to their duties.

“We have something in place for our entire department. Obviously our greatest asset is our personnel, the officers, the people, so we certainly want to take care of our people,” said Lt. Col. Carper.

Mayor Whaley is also noting how the community is coming together to heal a month after the tragedy.

“It’s been a long hard summer and I am just in awe of the grit and resilience of this community,” said Whaley.

Next week, the commissioners plan to have a similar presentation for the firefighters and first responders who also came to the rescue that night.

