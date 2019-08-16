Dayton man delivers supportive poster to El Paso

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man traveled to El Paso to leave a message at their mass shooting memorial.

Scott Sliver left a poster that reads “To El Paso from Dayton with love. We are standing strong with you!”

Sliver was visiting his daughters out west and stopped on his way to San Antonio.

“We’re forever connected by the fact that our cities had shootings – mass shootings – within 24 hours of each other,” he said. “I was in Tuscon, I thought, ‘Well, I’m passing right by El Paso, I should stop by.'”

Sliver thought the two graffiti pieces would fit well together.

